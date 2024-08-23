Wolves have cooled their interest in Burnley defender Dara O’Shea who is now being pursued by Ipswich Town this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Burnley defender is expected to leave the club before the window closes on Friday night.

Several Premier League clubs have been interested in getting their hands on the centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

Wolves were, until recently in talks to sign him with O’Shea keen on the move to Molineux in the coming days.

However, it has been claimed that Wolves have cooled those negotiations with the Championship club with a week left in the window.

They are likely to be focusing on other targets with O’Shea not being a priority anymore for the club.

Ipswich Town have joined the race to secure a deal to take him to Portman Road in the next few days.

The newly-promoted Premier League are in talks with Burnley to sign the centre-back ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.