Aberdeen will give former Hibernian attacker Kevin Nisbet his medical this weekend, according to Sky Sports News.

The Dons have agreed a deal with English Championship side Millwall to take Nisbet on loan for the season.

Nisbet only joined Millwall last summer from Hibernian, but struggled to make a big impact at the Den and has slipped down the pecking order.

A deal has now been done for him to head back to Scotland and Aberdeen are working to get it over the line.

Nisbet has been booked in to complete a medical with Aberdeen this weekend.

If he comes through the tests without an issue then Aberdeen can formalise the loan and Nisbet can put pen to paper to a contract.

Aberdeen have won both their Scottish Premiership games so far this season and are next in action on Sunday when Kilmarnock visit Pittodrie.

They then take on Ross County away from home and Nisbet will be looking to be involved.