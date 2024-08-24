Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his side to play host to Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

Postecoglou saw his men held to a 1-1 draw by newly promoted Leicester City on their first outing of the campaign.

The Spurs boss will have to make do without summer signing Dominic Solanke, as he has an ankle injury picked up against Leicester.

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has also been ruled out of the clash against the Toffees.

Guglielmo Vicario slots in between the sticks for Tottenham this afternoon, while at the back Postecoglou names a four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

The middle of the park sees Tottenham go with James Maddison and Yves Bissouma, while Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert support Heung-Min Son.

If the Spurs boss wants to shake things up and make changes then he has options on the bench and they include Archie Gray and Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Maddison, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son, Odobert

Substitutes: Forster, Spence, Davies, Dragusin, Gray, Sarr, Bergvall, Werner, Richarlison