Everton target Armando Broja now looks unlikely to join Ipswich Town and it has been suggested that the ‘medical highlighted an issue’, according to Sky Sports News.

Ipswich have a deal in place with Chelsea to sign the striker on loan with an obligation to buy if they can stay in the Premier League this season.

It emerged earlier today though that the deal is in trouble, with suggestions of a paperwork issue between Broja and Ipswich.

Everton have continued to be linked with Broja and are a possible alternative destination for a player Chelsea want to offload.

Now there are contrasting claims over why the move to Ipswich, which looks unlikely to happen, has been derailed.

It is suggested that the ‘medical highlighted an issue’, which looks to have scuppered the swoop.

Whether that claim is true is unclear, but the result appears to remain the same in that Broja is unlikely to join Ipswich.

Chelsea will now have to look at other options for the striker and Everton, who continue to have question marks over the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, could be in the mix.