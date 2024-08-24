Aston Villa still have their eyes on Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, but they are yet to table a bid for him this summer.

The 24-year-old right-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Feyenoord in the ongoing transfer window.

RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have shown an interest in him and he has also been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Aston Villa have been keeping tabs on the defender all summer and according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the Villans are still keen on him.

However, the Midlands club are yet to table a concrete bid for the Feyenoord star in the ongoing transfer window.

With less than a week left in the window, it is unclear whether Aston Villa will make a move for him in the coming days.

Feyenoord are also working towards offering the defender a new contract to secure his future at the club.

Geertruida wants to wear the number 7 shirt and become the highest-paid player in the Feyenoord squad if he is to sign a new deal.