Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have confirmed their side and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur in north London.

Sean Dyche saw his side taken apart in their league opener as Brighton visited Goodison Park and eased to a 3-0 win.

The pressure is on Everton to respond this afternoon but they face a tough task away at Tottenham.

Dyche will have to make do without Ashley Young, who was sent off against Brighton and is suspended.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton today, while at the back Dyche goes with Roman Dixon, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, Everton have Idrissa Gueye, Tim Iroegbunam and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Everton boss can influence the game through his changes from the bench and his options include Beto and Mason Holgate.

Everton Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pickford, Dixon, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Holgate, Ndiaye, Beto, O’Brien, Maupay, Lindstrom, Metcalfe, Armstrong