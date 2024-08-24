Manchester United are coming under serious pressure for one of their players with the boss of the interested club wanting him to be signed at all costs.

The Red Devils are expected to be active before the transfer window closes, with Manuel Ugarte coming in from Paris Saint-Germain, while there will be exits.

Midfielder Scott McTominay is tipped to potentially go and Serie A giants Napoli have emerged as the most credible suitors for the Manchester United star in the final week of the transfer window.

McTominay would prefer a move to Napoli over other options and the club are working towards getting a deal done to take him to Italy.

Manchester United rejected a €25m offer from Napoli on Friday but the Serie A giants are continuing to hold talks with the Red Devils.

According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Antonio Conte is driving Napoli’s interest in the Scotland international.

The Napoli coach is pressing hard to take him to Italy and wants McTominay in Naples ‘at all costs’.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is in England and is pushing to work out a deal with Manchester United.

It has been claimed that the Premier League giants have agreed to reduce their €30m asking price.