A club want to take advantage of West Ham United wanting to sign one of their players to bring in a big fee.

The Hammers have been hugely active in the transfer market this summer and are closing in on adding Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler to the ranks.

Another striker is also a possibility for West Ham before the transfer window closes.

They are now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, keen to sign Tammy Abraham from Roma.

Roma have been looking to offload Abraham this summer due to his high salary and West Ham’s interest is welcome.

The Giallorossi are claimed to want to take advantage of it to bring in a big fee and shed his salary from the books.

AC Milan and Juventus have made enquires about potentially signing Abraham this summer, but have not followed them up.

Abraham clocked just one minute of action in Roma’s Serie A opener against Cagliari last weekend.