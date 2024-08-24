Fixture: Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has picked his team to lock horns with London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Lopetegui saw his side lose their opening Premier League clash 2-1 at home against Aston Villa and the pressure is on for a response, especially as Manchester City are their next league opponents.

The Hammers have lost their last two trips to Selhurst Park, but each has been goal filled, with Crystal Palace running out 4-3 and 5-2 winners, respectively.

Palace also lost their Premier League opener, going down 2-1 at Brentford.

Between the sticks for West Ham today is Alphonse Areola, while at the back Lopetegui picks Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Emerson Palmieri as a four.

In midfield, Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez play, while Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus support Michail Antonio.

If Lopetegui needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options include Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville.

West Ham United Team vs Crystal Palace

Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Soucek, Rodriguez, Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Cresswell, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Summerville, Fullkrug, Ings