Fixture: Rangers vs Ross County

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Ross County to Hampden Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Philippe Clement knows the derby clash with Celtic is looming on the horizon and will want a morale-boosting performance before it.

Ross County arrive at Hampden Park on the back of a shock Scottish League Cup defeat at the hands of Spartans.

They did though beat Rangers the last time the two met.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers today, who have a back four of James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Jefte.

In midfield, Clement picks Dujon Sterling and Connor Barron, while Rabbi Matondo, Tom Lawrence and Vaclav Cerny support Cyriel Dessers.

Clement has options to turn to on the bench if needed and they include Danilo and Ross McCausland.

Rangers Team vs Ross County

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte, Barron, Sterling, Lawrence, Matondo, Cerny, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Diomande, Dowell, King, McCausland, Fraser, McKinnon, Rice, Danilo