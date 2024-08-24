Fulham have invited a teen talent also on Everton and Manchester United’s radar to train with them next week, according to the Daily Record.

Premier League clubs are remaining alert to young talents to draft into their academies and have started to pay closer attention to Scottish football.

Young striker Chris Condy, who is just 14 years old, is now attracting eyeballs from south of the border.

The striker is on the books at Scottish side Hamilton Academicals and has been scouted by Everton, Manchester United, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest recently.

Now Fulham have made a firm move and have invited Condy to train with them next week.

Fulham will take a close look at him along with showing the striker and his family around their facilities.

Condy will not be able to move for a further two years, but Fulham are putting in the legwork now.

Hamilton currently ply their trade in the second tier in Scotland and will be hoping to keep hold of Condy for as long as possible.