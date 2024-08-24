Feyenoord boss Brian Priske has insisted it would be naïve to rule out an exit for Nottingham Forest and Leicester City target Santiago Gimenez before the transfer window closes.

The Mexico international has been a lethal presence at Feyenoord as he has 53 goals in 89 appearances for the Dutch outfit.

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest have been trying to sign Gimenez, but have been unable to agree a fee while the player himself is not completely sold on the move.

In recent days newly promoted Premier League side Leicester City have also shown interest in him.

Feyenoord coach Priske admits that it would not be practical to rule out the exit of Gimenez while the transfer window is open even though he wants him to stay.

“I hope he stays, but it would be naïve to assume that”, Priske told a press conference when asked about Gimenez.

He also insisted that the Mexico striker is currently fully concentrated on the Dutch club.

“In any case, he is fully focused on Feyenoord.”

Feyenoord could be tested with further offers for the 23-year-old before the transfer window slams shut.