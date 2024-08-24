Leeds United will put Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon through a medical later today, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Whites have lost a host of key players this summer and Georginio Rutter going through the door to join Brighton was the latest blow.

A deal though has been agreed with Tottenham to take Solomon on loan for the season.

The winger is surplus to requirements at Tottenham and the Premier League side are happy for him to move to Leeds.

Leeds will give Solomon a medical later today as they make progress on the swoop.

If the winger can come through the medical checks without an issue he will be able to sign his loan contract at Elland Road.

Leeds have not included any option to buy in the loan deal with Tottenham.

If Solomon impresses during his time at Leeds and the club want to keep him, they will have to hold new talks with Tottenham.