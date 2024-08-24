Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Brighton at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.

With three points from their first game, Ten Hag will hope that Manchester United reverse their recent form at Brighton in league games today.

Harry Maguire is starting alongside Lisandro Martinez with Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot playing as the full-backs.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo will partner in the middle of the park with Bruno Fernandes tasked with the job of leading the line today in the south coast.

Mason Mount again gets a start in the middle of the park with Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo playing on the flanks for the Red Devils.

Alejandro Garnacho, Scott McTominay, Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt are some of the options Manchester United have on the bench today at the Amex Stadium.

Manchester United Team vs Brighton

Onana, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Amad, Rashford

Substitutes: Bayindir, De Ligt, Evans, Collyer, Eriksen, McTominay, Antony, Garnacho, Zirkzee