Portsmouth look set to miss out on a player it was claimed they were confident of signing just last week as he is in talks with Empoli, according to the Athletic.

John Mousinho’s Pompey are continuing to look for additions as the final week of the summer transfer window approaches.

Portsmouth recorded their third draw on the trot in the Championship on Saturday with a 2-2 result away at Middlesbrough.

Mousinho’s side have been trying to bring in Tino Anjorin, who was on loan at Fratton Park last season, on a loan deal.

It was suggested just last week that Portsmouth are confident that the deal can be done.

That now looks in doubt as Anjorin is in talks over moving to Italian side Empoli.

The move for the 22-year-old to the Serie A side would be a permanent transfer and not a loan.

Anjorin is now inside the final 12 months of his Chelsea contract and is keen to make sure he is playing regular first team football.