Rangers are unwilling to pursue defensive target Jackson Porozo after being told the terms of a deal needed to land him, according to Football Scotland.

The Gers continue to be on the hunt for new signings heading towards the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

They will likely need a new centre-back soon as Ben Davies is set to join English League One outfit Birmingham City on a loan deal.

Rangers identified Troyes defender Porozo as someone who could come in and do a job for Philippe Clement.

Troyes were contacted to ask about the Ecuadorian, but the answer they gave did not please Rangers.

After learning the terms of a possible deal, Rangers turned their attention to other targets.

It remains to be seen if they might revisit Porozo before the window closes if they cannot land a suitable alternative.

Porozo spent the first half of last season on loan in Greece with Olympiacos, while he finished the campaign on loan in Turkey at Kasimpasa.