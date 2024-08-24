Rangers are likely to find an attacker they admire to be too expensive to sign in the current transfer window, according to Football Scotland.

With less than a week left in the summer transfer window, Gers boss Philippe Clement is trying to reshape his squad to take the battle to Celtic.

Cash though is tight at Ibrox and Clement is having to wheel and deal, with a host of exits expected over the course of the next few days.

If Clement can get players out then he will be able to make a splash on incomings, but a deal for Plymouth Argyle man Morgan Whittaker is likely to be a bridge too far.

Whittaker has been on Rangers’ transfer radar for some time and they are firm fans of the winger.

Affording the 23-year-old is too much for the Gers to be able to do now.

Rangers could revisit their interest in Whittaker in the future.

Whittaker has so far made three appearances in the Championship for Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth and scored on Saturday in a 1-1 draw at QPR.