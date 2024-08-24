One of Southampton’s stars is now just a medical and the signing of a contract away from completing a move away from the Premier League club.

Russell Martin’s Saints produced a worrying performance at home against Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Premier League as they went down to a 1-0 loss.

Southampton had just one shot on target compared to the eight registered by the visitors, who were far more of an attacking threat.

Martin may want to make more signings before the window closes, but he is also poised to offload players and midfielder Carlos Alcaraz is now on his way.

Brazilian side Flamengo have been locked in talks to sign Alcaraz from Southampton and they have a deal in place.

Alcaraz is now just a medical and signing a contract away from joining Flamengo, according to Brazilian journalist Valentin Furlan, with a ‘complete agreement’ reached.

The midfielder is expected to put pen to paper to a contract running until the summer of 2029 at Flamengo.

Alcaraz spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus and is now set to end his time at Southampton.