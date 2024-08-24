One of the stars Rangers are looking to offload would prefer to stay at Ibrox beyond the end of the transfer window, according to the Daily Record.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is expecting a busy week ahead on the transfer front as the club look to both move players on and also bring fresh faces in.

Todd Cantwell is tipped to go as he seeks a move from Rangers, while the club also want to move on Ianis Hagi.

Hagi would be due a wage rise if he plays another game for the club and Rangers have been trying to offload him.

However, the Romanian would like to stay at Ibrox rather than leave.

His preference is to stay put, but whether that will happen is open to question.

Hagi has been linked with a return to his homeland of Romania, but that is said to be off the table for the midfielder.

He was not involved for Rangers on Saturday when they thrashed Ross County 6-0 in the Scottish Premiership.