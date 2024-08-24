West Brom are still chasing another signing before the transfer window closes despite just having landed Callum Styles, according to Birmingham Live.

Carlos Corberan has been trying to shape a squad that can battle for promotion in the Championship this season despite financial restrictions.

He has just brought in Styles, who was on loan at Sunderland last season, from Barnsley, with the midfielder signing a four-year contract.

Corberan has not finished his business yet though and West Brom are targeting another signing before the transfer window closes next week.

The Baggies have enjoyed a promising start to the season so far and beat Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday to sit fourth in the Championship after three games.

They next play after the window has closed as Swansea City provide the opposition at the Hawthorns.

Whether they will have a fresh face in the starting line-up against the Welsh side remains to be seen.

West Brom have seen significant departures this summer with Brandon Thomas-Asante, Okay Yokuslu and Conor Townsend all going.