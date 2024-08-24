Newcastle United target Edmond Tapsoba has insisted he is fully focused on playing for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

The Magpies are keen to land a new centre-back before the transfer window closes and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is their top target.

Plans are also being made though in the event that they cannot sign Guehi, with alternative targets being looked at.

It has been claimed that Newcastle have spoken to Leverkusen about a possible deal for Tapsoba to move to St James’ Park.

The defender though is fully focused on seeing out the season at the BayArena.

When asked about the transfer talk, he said on ESPN: “Yes [I’m here for the season].

“I’m fully focused on Leverkusen and this season we fight for everything and I’m fully focused on Leverkusen.”

Tapsoba, who has been on the books at Leverkusen since 2020, has continually been linked with a possible move to the Premier League in recent windows.

It appears though that the 25-year-old will be staying put with Xabi Alonso’s side.