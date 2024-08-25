Arsenal are to hold a meeting on Monday with the agents of one of their players who is in demand this summer.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has landed Riccardo Calafiori to reinforce his defensive options this summer, but a blitz of new signings has not yet happened.

Mikel Merino is tipped to join, but the focus is increasingly turning towards players who could move on from the Emirates before Friday night.

One player who could go is defender Jakub Kiwior, who is attracting interest from Italy.

And on Monday, Arsenal will hold a meeting with Kiwior’s agents to discuss the situation, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

It is unclear whether Arsenal will open up to letting Kiwior go, but the defender would like to be playing on a regular basis.

He was on the bench as an unused substitute in Arsenal’s win at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kiwior joined Arsenal in the 2023 January transfer window and has made 38 appearances for the club in total.