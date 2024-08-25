Aster Vranckx is snubbing interest from Crystal Palace to remain at Wolfsburg for another season after pleas from the Wolves coach.

The Belgian midfielder is rated by Palace boss Oliver Glasner and the Eagles have been pushing to take him to Selhurst Park this summer.

Wolfsburg though are firmly opposed to losing Vranckx and work has been ongoing to convince him to stay.

That has now worked as, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Vranckx will not leave Wolfsburg despite Crystal Palace being keen on him.

Wolfsburg coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has convinced the midfielder to give Wolfsburg another season.

He has assured Vranckx that he will get the maximum possible game time at Wolfsburg this season.

Vranckx staying put is a further blow to Crystal Palace in what is shaping up to be a difficult summer for the Eagles.

Michael Olise departed Selhurst Park, while Joachim Andersen recently went and Marc Guehi could also go before the window closes.