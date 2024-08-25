Celtic have been told they will need to splash big money if they are to bring in an attacker they have been targeting, according to the Daily Record.

The Bhoys are set to reap a financial windfall in the coming days with Matt O’Riley moving to Premier League side Brighton for £25m plus £5m in add-ons.

Brendan Rodgers is expected to bring players in before the window closes and reinforcements are expected.

Mateusz Bogusz, on the books at MLS side LAFC, is a player that Celtic are keen on and it is suggested that talks will soon ramp up.

Celtic though have been told they will have to meet LAFC’s £8m valuation of the attacker if they want him.

The Pole was on the books at Leeds United earlier in his career, but failed to break through and was sent on two loan spells to Spain.

Bogusz has though flourished in the MLS with LAFC.

He has scored 17 times in just 33 outings across all competitions for the American side this year, regularly operating in a more advanced attacking position than the midfield role he had at Leeds.