Celtic are set to sign a defender from La Liga on loan for the season and will take on his entire salary for the duration of the spell.

The Bhoys are in the process of selling midfielder Matt O’Riley to Brighton in a deal which will bring in an initial £25m and could be worth up to £30m when add-ons are taken into account.

Celtic’s focus is quickly switching towards incoming signings as Brendan Rodgers looks to equip his squad for the Champions League.

Rodgers has been hunting a left-back for much of the summer and has now found one on the books at La Liga giants Barcelona.

They will sign left-back Alex Valle on loan for the season, according to Catalan daily Sport.

Valle ideally wanted to stay at Barcelona, but the player and club have now agreed that going to Celtic on loan is the best option.

Celtic will cover all of the 20-year-old’s wages, around €1.5m over the course of the season, and he will extend his deal at Barcelona until 2026.

Valle, who is a product of Barcelona’s youth academy, spent last season on loan at Levante in the Segunda Division.

He was on the bench for Barcelona’s first two La Liga games this season.