Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is having a medical at Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of joining the Seagulls, according to the Daily Telegraph.

O’Riley has been chased by Italian side Atalanta for much of the summer and they have seen multiple offers turned down by Celtic.

Brighton have agreed a fee with the Bhoys and are set to beat Atalanta to the signature of O’Riley.

The move is proceeding quickly as O’Riley is to have his Brighton medical ahead of completing the switch to the Premier League.

If the medical goes without an issue then the Danish midfielder will be able to sign a long term deal with Brighton.

Celtic are in line to make a huge profit on a player they paid just £1.5m to sign from MK Dons.

The Scottish champions will bank an initial £25m for the midfielder, with a further £5m to come in the shape of add-ons.

Now all eyes will quickly turn to who Celtic look to bring in to leave the hole filled by O’Riley going.