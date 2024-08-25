Arsenal wanting a permanent deal, combined with Eddie Nketiah’s wage demands ‘could be prohibitive’ when it comes to a move to Crystal Palace, according to talkSPORT.

Nketiah looked likely to move to Nottingham Forest before the transfer window closed, but that switch has collapsed.

It is claimed that earlier in the window Nketiah ‘wasn’t that keen’ on joining Nottingham Forest and whether that played a part remains to be seen.

Still on the books at Arsenal, now Crystal Palace are looking at a possible swoop to land the striker.

Palace are long time admirers of Nketiah, but factors which ‘could be prohibitive’ have been identified.

Arsenal want Nketiah to leave permanently, meaning a permanent deal and a transfer fee, while the striker has expectations of the wages he would want that could also be an issue.

Crystal Palace have brought in money from the sales of Michael Olise, Joachim Andersen and Andre Ayew, while they got a cut of the fee Everton paid to sign Jake O’Brien from Lyon.

How much the Eagles would be prepared to put on the table to land Nketiah though remains to be seen.