Fleetwood Town are set to win the race for Barnsley and Wigan Athletic target Jake Young, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Young, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Swindon Town, has been tipped to move on from Bradford City this month.

The striker has not been short of suitors with League One pair Barnsley and Wigan both in the mix for land him.

Young though will be staying in League Two by moving to Fleetwood.

A bid from Fleetwood has now been accepted by Bradford and they are set to snap Young up.

The striker has not yet played for Bradford in League Two this season though he was given an outing in their EFL Cup defeat away at Grimsby Town.

Fleetwood will be looking to get the deal over the line for Young quickly.

Charlie Adam’s side, who were relegated from League One last term, have not yet lost in the new season and put West Brom out of the EFL Cup.