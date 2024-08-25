Everton striker Neal Maupay has expressed his disbelief at the treatment dished out by some Toffees fans as the side travelled back from their loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sean Dyche’s side struggled to lay a glove on Spurs in north London on Saturday as they were thrashed 4-0 in the Premier League clash.

Maupay, who has been linked with a possible move away from Goodison Park, was an unused substitute against Spurs.

Everton fans supporting their lads 👏😅pic.twitter.com/X7bgEKW3JT — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) August 25, 2024

Some Everton fans reacted angrily when they saw the players at the train station heading home and dished out abuse.

Now Maupay has expressed his disbelief at the treatment the players were given, taking to X to write: “Imagine another job where it’s normalised to get abuse like this.

“Hanging around at a train station to scream at men who are trying their best…”

With cash tight at Goodison Park, Everton may not be able to land reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

They will likely need the whole squad united and pulling in the same direction over the coming weeks and months, especially as another season of struggle in the Premier League is widely anticipated for the Toffees as they seek to stay afloat.