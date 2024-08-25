Fixture: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United team to lock horns with his former club Bournemouth at Dean Court in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Magpies kicked off their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Southampton and now want another three points against a second south coast side.

Howe will be without Fabian Schar however, with the defender given his marching orders in the win over the Saints.

It reduces Howe’s defensive options still further as he remains without Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, who have long term injuries.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle today, who name a back four of Tino Livramento, Lloyd Kelly, Emil Krafth and Dan Burn.

In midfield, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton all play, while Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy support Alexander Isak.

Howe has options on the bench if a shake up is needed and they include Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United Team vs Bournemouth

Pope, Livramento, Kelly, Krafth, Burn, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Gordon, Murphy, Isak

Substitutes: Ruddy, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Hall, Almiron, Willock, A Murphy