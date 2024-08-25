Leeds United face competition from Italy for a defensive target at a Premier League club they have been keen on landing, according to talkSPORT.

Daniel Farke has just snapped up Largie Ramazani to add to his attacking options after the departures of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

Manor Solomon is expected to also come through the door soon on a loan switch from Tottenham Hotspur.

Farke though also wants a full-back and Leeds have been strongly linked with Bournemouth star Max Aarons.

The former Norwich City defender is a player well known to Farke and came close to signing for Leeds last summer before snubbing the Whites to join Bournemouth.

And Leeds again look set to have to deal with competition for Aarons as he has interest from two clubs in Serie A.

The lure of playing in the Italian top flight could prove hard to resist for the defender.

It is unclear which clubs want Aarons, but the defender has not featured in either of Bournemouth’s matchday squads for their two Premier League games this season and could be moved on.