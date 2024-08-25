Leeds United could see another one of their players depart before the transfer window closes as he can well imagine a switch to an interested club.

Daniel Farke saw his Leeds side record their first win of the season on Friday night when they beat Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Leeds have just strengthened Farke’s attacking hand by signing Largie Ramazani from Spanish side Almeria, while Manor Solomon is set to join on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

There could be exits though before Friday and questions remain over the future of defender Maximilian Wober.

He spent last term on loan in Germany at Borussia Monchengladbach and they have been keen to have him back.

Leeds’ asking price has so far scuppered that desire, but Gladbach are continuing to work on the swoop.

And, according to Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), Wober can well imagine heading back to Borussia-Park.

He enjoyed his time at the club last season, where he featured on a regular basis, and would be keen to make a return.

Wober was not involved for Leeds on Friday against Sheffield Wednesday.