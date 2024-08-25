Leicester City are hopeful of making more signings over the course of the week after landing Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace, according to the Daily Mail.

Following their promotion from the Championship at the end of last season, the Foxes have made a number of signings this summer to adequately equip themselves for the challenge that lies ahead.

Recently Oliver Skipp was brought in from Tottenham Hotspur, while Ayew has now landed from Palace.

Steve Cooper though wants more new faces before the window closes on Friday.

Leicester are hopeful that they will be able to make more additions over the coming days.

The Foxes are aware that they will need a squad to compete in the Premier League through until their next chance to recruit, which will come in January.

Leicester went down to a 2-1 loss at Fulham on Saturday.

When they next play, at home against Aston Villa, the transfer window will have slammed shut.