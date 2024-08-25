Leicester City have ‘made their opening bid’ for an attacking midfielder they are chasing, but it is below his club’s valuation.

The Foxes are stepping up on their work in the transfer market before the window closes and there is expected to be activity both in terms of ins and outs at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have been drawn to Belgium for a midfield talent and now they have made an offer.

Genk’s Bilal El Khannouss is the player that Leicester want and, according to Belgian daily HLN, they have now ‘made their opening bid’ for him.

A fee of between €15m and €20m was put on the table for El Khannouss, but that is not enough for Genk, who want more.

Nevertheless, club level negotiations have been kicked off as common ground is sought.

The 20-year-old has already played for Genk this season, providing one assist in the 4-3 win over Beerschot in the Belgian top flight.

He enjoyed a whopping 51 outings for Genk last term, scoring three times and providing eight assists.

El Khannouss, who has been capped by Morocco at international level, still has another three years to run on his Genk deal.