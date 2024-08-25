Celtic will be paying a loan fee of £1.3m to take left-back Alex Valle on loan from Barcelona for the season, according to Sky Sports News.

The Bhoys have been hunting a left-back this summer to provide competition for Greg Taylor and made multiple offers for Wolves man Hugo Bueno.

Now a new left-back is poised to arrive at Celtic Park and it emerged earlier today that they are landing Valle from Barcelona.

Barcelona and Valle have agreed that a season at Celtic would be the best option moving forward as he would be unlikely to play for the Blaugrana.

Celtic will be picking up Valle’s salary for the duration of the loan.

They will also pay Barcelona a loan fee for the defender and that will come in at £1.3m.

Valle will sign a new contract at Barcelona before the move goes through and will be looking to return to the Catalan giants next summer.

Last season the defender played in the Spanish second tier in a loan spell at Levante.