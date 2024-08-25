Manchester United must agree a payoff with Scott McTominay in order for him to complete a move to Napoli, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Napoli now have a deal in place with Manchester United for McTominay based on a fee of around £25m and a substantial sell-on clause.

Terms now need to be agreed with the player to get the deal pushed over the line and a payoff also needs to be thrashed out.

Manchester United handed Aaron Wan-Bissaka a payoff earlier this summer to smooth a move to West Ham United for the defender.

And they will be doing the same with McTominay, who will be given a payoff by the Red Devils.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte made McTominay a transfer priority in recent weeks and he now looks set to get his man.

Offloading McTominay will also help Manchester United to push through their capture of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

Fulham also wanted to sign McTominay, but were unable to agree a fee with Manchester United and had multiple bids rejected by the Red Devils.