Scott McTominay must finalise terms with Napoli after Manchester United agreed to sell him to the Italians, according the Athletic.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte has been desperate to take McTominay to Italy this summer and the club have been working to deliver for him.

Now, following detailed talks, a deal has been agreed between the two clubs for a fee in the region of £25m.

However, the agreement is subject to McTominay agreeing personal terms with Napoli over the move, which he must now do.

Fulham tried and failed with multiple offers for McTominay earlier this summer.

He also attracted interest from Turkey in the shape of Galatasaray, but McTominay is now expected to continue his career in Serie A.

Manchester United could also benefit more from McTominay’s move in the future.

A sell-on clause has been inserted into the agreement between the two clubs, meaning Manchester United could bank more cash as part of the deal.

It is unclear what percentage the sell-on clause is set at.