Nottingham Forest have given Santiago Gimenez a good feeling due to their persistence in chasing his signature, with a fresh bid now in.

With a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah no longer on the agenda at the City Ground, Nottingham Forest are focusing heavily on Feyenoord hitman Gimenez.

They have gone back in with a new bid for Gimenez which is worth €33m and hope it will do the trick.

Feyenoord have not immediately rejected the bid, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, and are considering it.

That is suggested to be an indication that the proposal is close to the sum Feyenoord are looking for.

Gimenez was also claimed to not be keen on a move to Forest, but he appears to have now changed on that view.

The City Ground side’s persistence in chasing him has given him a good feeling about a possible move.

Gimenez knows if he joins Nottingham Forest he will earn a big salary of almost €6m per year.