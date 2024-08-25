Sunderland ‘need to move quickly’ if they are to be able to catch their rivals in the race to land an in-demand striker, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats have just suffered a blow with the exit of Jack Clarke from the Stadium of Light in a big money move to Ipswich Town.

Regis Le Bris is keen for reinforcements before the transfer window closes and Sunderland have been chasing strikers.

Sunderland are keen on Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, who is wanted by a host of Championship clubs in the shape of Sheffield United, Stoke City and Luton Town.

It is suggested that Sunderland ‘need to move quickly’ if they are to stand any chance in the race for Cannon.

Substantial cash would likely need to be splashed to sign the striker.

Leicester are keen to sell and would like to recoup the £7m they paid Everton to sign him.

If a loan is agreed to then it would likely need an option or obligation to buy including.

Cannon struggled to make an impact at Leicester last season in an injury interrupted campaign and did not feature in either of the Foxes’ meetings with Sunderland in the Championship.