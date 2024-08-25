Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained in his view why the Reds have been so quiet in the transfer market this summer and thinks it is with an eye to the future.

The Merseyside giants have not signed a single player so far this summer despite their rivals recruiting and strengthening their squads.

Liverpool have instead sold players with Fabio Carvalho joining Brentford, Sepp van den Berg signing for the same club and Bobby Clark heading to Red Bull Salzburg.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili could sign before the window closes, but he is expected to stay at Los Che for at least one more year on loan and would be no use for this season.

And Carragher thinks the lack of activity is to do with Liverpool thinking ahead to next summer, with Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards only arriving late in the day.

“In the past under Jurgen Klopp they always work 12 months in advance. They were always thinking not about this window, it was the next window”, Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“They’ve come in late, they’ve had to bed a manager in; they’ve obviously got this problem in terms of the contracts they will have to fix before Christmas.

“But the reason why Liverpool I don’t think are thinking about buying players now is they are probably thinking about next summer.

“That might sound ridiculous, but Liverpool I think in the last few years, or more than that, five to ten years, they haven’t panicked in the transfer market and I love that about Liverpool.

“Do they need reinforcements in certain positions? Yes. Do they need more quality to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal? Yes.

“But when you perform badly in the transfer market or make bad signings that can set you back as a football club two or three seasons.”

Liverpool still have time to make additions and have brought in cash through player sales, but they could end the window without having secured one fresh face in Arne Slot’s squad.