Jonathan Ikone will not feature for Fiorentina later today as he is speaking to Leicester City and Wolves about a move.

Both Premier League sides are keen to add to their attacking options before the window closes and they like Ikone.

Fiorentina are willing to sell and they are not risking him picking up an injury by playing today, while the player is also being allowed to speak to the Premier League pair.

According to Sky Italia, Wolves are ‘slightly ahead’ of Leicester in the race to land Ikone.

The attacker caught the eye for Fiorentina last season when he made 43 appearances across all competitions and played a major role in La Viola reaching the Europa Conference League final.

His performances were noted by Leicester and Wolves, who are firm admirers.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has been keen to add a winger to the ranks, but is wrestling with limited funds.

Leicester meanwhile are keen for more attacking weapons on the back of a defeat at Fulham on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if Ikone will be playing at either Molineux or the King Power Stadium when the window closes.