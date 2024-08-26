Arsenal are aware of Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling’s situation but are not actively seeking to sign him at the moment, according to the Daily Mail.

Chelsea are trying to move the 29-year-old winger on before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

Juventus and Crystal Palace are interested in the Chelsea winger and the Blues are also considering offering Sterling to Manchester United as part of a swap deal for Jadon Sancho.

Arsenal have also been linked with a late move to land the winger in the next few days.

However, it has been claimed that the Gunners are not actively looking to sign the Chelsea star this summer.

Arsenal are aware of the winger’s situation at Chelsea and have an admiration for the player.

But for the moment Arsenal are not considering getting their hands on the Chelsea winger at this stage of the window.

However, any move for Sterling is complicated because of his contract at Chelsea, which is worth £325,000 per week.