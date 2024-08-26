Arsenal are expected to accept Crystal Palace’s bid for Eddie Nketiah for his transfer, according to The Athletic.

Nketiah’s move to Nottingham Forest broke down over the weekend after the striker decided against moving to the City Ground.

The forward is still expected to leave Arsenal before the transfer window slams shut on Friday night.

Arsenal had a deal in place with Nottingham Forest and are now close to working out an agreement with Crystal Palace for the striker’s proposed sale.

The Gunners are expected to accept an offer from Palace to sell Nketiah to the fellow London club ahead of the end of the transfer window.

Palace’s bid consists of a fixed fee of £25m plus another £5m in add-ons, which is similar to what Forest offered.

Once the offer is accepted, Crystal Palace are expected to progress towards signing Nketiah before the window closes on Friday night.

The Eagles are not expecting any problems in agreeing personal terms on a contract with the Arsenal striker.