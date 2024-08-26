Brentford and Dutch side Ajax are plotting to make an offer for former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and have held talks with him.

The former England international joined Turkish outfit Besiktas last summer on a three-year deal after his contract at Anfield expired.

He played 30 times for the Super Lig side, making five-goal contributions in the process last term, but Besiktas want to offload him this summer and he has been offered around.

It has been suggested that Thomas Frank’s side are interested in bringing back the former Liverpool man to the Premier League.

Dutch giants Ajax are also claimed to be competing with the Bees for Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

And now according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Ajax and Brentford are closing on making an offer for the former Liverpool midfielder.

The Bees have made signings this summer and now they are looking to add some proven Premier League experience to their squad.

Both interested sides have spoken with Oxlade-Chamberlain already and now only time will tell where he ends up.