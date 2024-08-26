Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is undergoing a medical at Burnley ahead of his proposed exit from Old Trafford, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The 21-year-old midfielder is closing in on an exit from Manchester United ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Burnley have been in advanced negotiations with Manchester United over taking the midfielder to Turf Moor this week.

The talks at the moment are centred on the structure of the deal and potential add-ons but the negotiations are progressing.

It has been claimed that Hannibal is in Burnley’s training base and is being put through a medical.

Burnley are pushing forward to secure the move and the midfielder is being put through his paces.

The two clubs are close to working out a deal for the Tunisian’s transfer with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Hannibal had a disastrous loan spell at Sevilla last season and is now set to move to the Championship where he will hope to rekindle his career.