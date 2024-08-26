Celtic have now ‘made a formal bid’ to sign LAFC attacker Mateusz Bogusz, according to Sky Sports News.

The Scottish champions have just completed the sale of star midfielder Matt O’Riley to Premier League side Brighton and could end up netting a Scottish record fee.

The focus has now switched towards signings as boss Brendan Rodgers wants fresh faces in through the door to give his side a chance of competing in the Champions League.

Strengthening in the final third is a priority at Celtic Park and the club have been showing serious interest in former Leeds United attacker Bogusz.

He is on the books at MLS side LAFC and now Celtic have ‘made a formal bid’ to sign the Pole.

It has been suggested that LAFC value Bogusz at £8m and whether Celtic’s offer is that high remains to be seen.

Bogusz was a midfielder when he played for Leeds, but has been used in a more advanced role by LAFC and is a goal threat.

Celtic are continuing talks over a deal to bring him back to Europe and will hope their proposal can do the trick with their American counterparts.