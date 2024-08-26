Crystal Palace have sent an initial bid in for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old striker came through the youth ranks at Arsenal and has made 168 senior appearances for the Gunners.

Nkeitah however, has struggled to cement a place in Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up consistently and he wants to play regular football this season.

He is ready to move on from the Emirates this summer and French giants Marseille failed with a bid already.

Recently, Nketiah’s move to Nottingham Forest also broke down and Crystal Palace now see an opportunity to sign him.

It has been suggested that he is happy to move to Selhurst Park and the Eagles have sent a bid on for the striker now.

Arsenal have been persistent with their £30m asking price in order to let the striker go all summer.

Now it remains to be seen if the Eagles’ offer is close to Arsenal’s asking price for Nketiah, while they would also have to agree personal terms with the striker.