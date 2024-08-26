Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar has received offers from Everton and Newcastle United ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Skriniar is not part of Luis Enrique’s plans and PSG are keen to move him on before the transfer window closes this week.

He has four years left on his contract at PSG but he was not even in the matchday squad against Montpellier over the weekend.

It has been claimed that Skriniar has several offers on his table ahead of the window on Friday deadline.

According to French outlet PSGINSIDE-ACTUS, Everton and Newcastle are amongst the clubs who have made offers to the Slovakian.

He remains an attractive option for several clubs across Europe because of his top-level experience and leadership qualities.

Everton and Newcastle have sensed an opportunity to land an experienced centre-back towards the end of the window.

Napoli, Como and Juventus have also made offers and he is on the radar of Sevilla and Saudi outfits Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun.