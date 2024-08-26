Celtic have accepted a loan offer from Dutch club FC Twente for centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke, according to Sky Sports News.

The Bhoys have been keen to offload the Swedish defender in the ongoing transfer window and several clubs have been interested in him.

Heerenveen have been in conversations with Celtic to sign the Swede and they have been hopeful of getting a deal over the line.

However, Twente have marched ahead in the race to sign the defender from Celtic ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

It has been claimed that Twente have had a bid accepted by Celtic for the Swedish centre-back.

The Dutch outfit are now looking to finalise the terms of the agreement to sign Lagerbielke on loan.

They will still have to agree on personal terms with the Swede, who has been considering several offers.

Heerenveen remain interested but Twente are firmly leading the race to sign the centre-back in the coming days.