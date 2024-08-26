Nottingham Forest are on the verge of signing Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez ahead of the end of the transfer window this week.

Forest’s pursuit of Eddie Nketiah collapsed over the weekend and the club are now pressing forward to sign Gimenez as an alternative.

The Premier League club have tabled as many as four offers for the Feyenoord hitman in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, the two clubs are now approaching an agreement for the forward’s move to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest are close to working out a deal with Feyenoord for the striker’s proposed arrival in the coming days.

The Premier League club are set to pay a fixed fee of €33m and €2m in achievable add-ons this summer.

Personal terms are already in place and Gimenez is set to earn less than what Nketiah would have.

The Mexican striker is now almost certain to join Nottingham Forest ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.